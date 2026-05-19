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Home > Movie News

KGF Beauty to Romance Ram?

Published on May 19, 2026 by nymisha

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KGF Beauty to Romance Ram?

Energetic Star Ram is on a mission. He has decided to direct his next film which was announced recently. The shoot commenced and the team is working to release the film in December. Kannada beauty Srinidhi Shetty is in talks to play the leading lady in this untitled film. Srinidhi Shetty played the heroine in Nani’s HIT 3 and she is paired beside Venkatesh in Adarsha Kutumbam.

Ram is in talks with Srinidhi Shetty currently and an announcement will be made soon. Fahadh Faasil was in talks for the role of the lead antagonist but Ram changed his plans because of the big remuneration quote. The team is currently in talks with SJ Suryah for the role. Ram is also producing this film on his own. More announcements are expected soon.

Next Ilayaraja’s Dialogue Removed from Karuppu Previous Purushaha Trailer: A Joyful Family Entertainer
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TRENDING

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Ilayaraja’s Dialogue Removed from Karuppu
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KGF Beauty to Romance Ram?
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Purushaha Trailer: A Joyful Family Entertainer

Latest

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Ilayaraja’s Dialogue Removed from Karuppu
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KGF Beauty to Romance Ram?
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