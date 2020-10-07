KGF: Chapter 2 to be completed without Sanjay Dutt

The makers of KGF: Chapter 2 are in deep shock after the film’s lead villain Sanjay Dutt is diagnosed with lung cancer. The actor is away from the country and is undergoing treatment. The makers of KGF: Chapter 2 came to the conclusion that it would not be possible to wait for the actor and they decided to complete his pending portions with a body double. They will not mount pressure on Sanjay Dutt considering his health status. An announcement about the shooting schedules is made today.

The next schedule of KGF: Chapter 2 will commence from tomorrow and the entire shoot of KGF: Chapter 2 will be completed by the end of October. The movie unit will be focused on the post-production work and are keen on releasing the film for Christmas this year or Sankranthi 2021. Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 2 features Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon in the lead roles. Yash will join the sets tomorrow. Hombale Films are the producers.