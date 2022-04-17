‘KGF’ director credits Yash for taking franchise to new global heights

Director Prashant Neel has heaped praises on superstar Yash for taking the franchise ‘KGF’ to a new high.

He says the only person who had the vision to see the success of the film was the actor, who has gained major fandom, courtesy his portrayal as the rugged and fierce Rocky.

Director Prashant Neel mentioned that ‘KGF’ was an eight year-long journey that gave them the confidence which helped them take the film to another level.

The filmmaker also added: “When we started we never thought that we would be where we are today.”

Crediting Yash, Neel extended his gratitude and said, “The only person that had this vision was Yash. We started this as a small Kannada project and today the film is really big and the expectations are very high.”

He also credits Yash for making a singular big Kannada origins movie, into two parts and taking it to the world. Yash also penned his own dialogues since he believed in Rocky and could see through him.