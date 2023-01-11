KGF girl bags her next Telugu film?

Srinidhi Shetty, the leading lady in KGF franchise received wide appreciation for her performance but she is not on a signing spree. She is selective and is quoting huge remuneration because of which some of the filmmakers have been in search for other options. As per the ongoing speculations, Srinidhi Shetty is in talks for Venkatesh’s 75th film which will roll soon. HIT fame Sailesh Kolani will helm this high-voltage action entertainer. Srinidhi Shetty responded on a positive note and an announcement for the same would be made soon.

Niharika Entertainment will produce this untitled film. The project will have an official launch on January 26th and the action episodes will be shot extensively abroad. The look of Venkatesh is currently designed and it will be unveiled soon. Venkatesh has been on a break after the release of F3 and he completed his first-ever web series Rana Naidu.