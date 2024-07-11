x
Home > Movie News

KGF girls signs one more Telugu Film?

KGF girls signs one more Telugu Film?

Srinidhi Shetty turned out to be a star after KGF franchise but the actress is quite particular and is choosy. The big demands of Srinidhi Shetty also made the producers search for other available options. Srinidhi Shetty signed her next Telugu film and she will be seen beside Rana Daggubati in his next film. Kishore will make his directorial debut with this film to be produced by Arka Media Works. As per the update, Srinidhi Shetty signed one more Telugu film and she sill be seen beside Nani. The film is titled HIT 3 and it will be directed by Sailesh Kolanu.

The filming of HIT 3 will kick-start this year and Nani essays the role of a cop in this investigative thriller. Srinidhi Shetty has given her formal nod for the film. Nani’s Wallposter Cinema will produce HIT 3. Srinidhi Shetty is charging huge remuneration and the producers gave their nod for her pay.

