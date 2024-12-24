KGF Star Yash Speaks Highly Of UI The Movie

Kannada Superstar Upendra has arrived with another unique film, UI: The Movie, which carries a powerful message about global warming.

Directed by Upendra himself, the film is running successfully, and the team recently celebrated its success at an event in Vijayawada.

Upendra and his team also held a special celebrity show in Bangalore, which was attended by several Kannada stars, including KGF star Yash.

After the show, Yash spoke highly of the movie: “I’m a huge fan of Uppi sir. He has been a big inspiration for many actors in Karnataka. As always, he has come up with another unique film. It’s never just about making another movie for entertainment. He always brings out a deep, hidden meaning. I’m happy, and I hope people will enjoy it.”

Sadhghuru Jaggi Vasudev made interesting comments about Upendra and UI. He delved into the incredible qualities that made Upendra a superhuman in his journey and how his role in UI The Movie epitomizes unparalleled focus and determination.

Critics in Kannada also gave overwhelmingly positive reviews, praising Upendra’s efforts in creating a unique film.

The movie was produced by Lahari Films and Venus Entertainers, with Allu Aravind’s Geetha Arts releasing the Telugu version.