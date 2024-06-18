Khalasay: Instant Chartbuster From Darling

Priyadarshi and Nabha Natesh will be seen as a newlywed couple in the latest film Darling which is coming from the makers of Hanu-Man. The film produced by K Nirajan Reddy on PrimeShow Entertainment and presented by Smt Chaitanya is directed by Ashwin Ram.

The musical journey of the movie begins, as the first single Khalasay was dropped just a while ago. Scored by Vivek Sagar, Khalasy is a quirky number but with a deep meaning. Kasarla Shyam penned the lyrics for the song which was sung energetically by Ram Miriyala and Hanuman CH.

True to the character and the situation, Priyadarshi looks irritated in the song, where he is seen sharing his sorrows. The song also has some inspiring lines with the men around Darshi who caution him not to take everything in life seriously.

The choreography is neatly done for the song, Priyadarshi looked very much convincing and his moves are cool.

Khalasay is an instant chartbuster and a perfect start for the musical journey of this new-age entertainer.