Kharge turns tough taskmaster for T Congress leaders

The Congress party’s national president Mallikarjun Kharge toured in Telangana and was busy with hectic meetings and reviews. Besides holding internal meetings, the AICC chief also addressed a public meeting attended by Congress cadres. While Kharge’s visit succeeded in galvanising Telangana Congress leaders, it also put them on tenterhooks. Because, the octogenarian leader, who is considered soft and amiable, was angry and serious on several occasions during his two-day tour.

As infighting and indiscipline in Telangana Congress leaders is making headlines, creating a bad image for the party and Government, AICC Chief Mallikarjun Kharge took a serious stance about it. He has clearly warned party leaders to follow party’s ideology and action plan and not to digress, in the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting held in Gandhi Bhavan on Friday.

As serious complaints have been rising about leaders like Endowments Minister Konda Surekha, MLA Anirudh Reddy and others, AICC chief warned all the leaders to stay within their limits in unequivocal terms. Such, a serious warning and stern tone from a genial Kharge, has jolted T Congress leaders out of casual attitude.

The 82-year-old Mallikarjun Kharge, who rose through the ranks in Congress, stressed that leaders will survive only if the party survives, advising them to put Congress above individual interests.

Even in the case of MLAs who met Mallikarjun Kharge with Cabinet berth requests, the AICC chief entertained no further conversations, leaving them stunned. In fact Kharge has reportedly informed that there may not be an opportunity for MLAs from the Reddy community, as Rahul Gandhi is focusing more on social justice, leaving them astonished. Even for courtesy’s sake, Kharge has not given any consoling words or false hopes to Minister post hopefuls. Thus Mallikarjun Kharge has turned tough taskmaster for Telangana Congress leaders, bringing in the much needed discipline for the grand old party in the state.