x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
View all stories
Home > Politics

Kharge turns tough taskmaster for T Congress leaders

Published on July 4, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Pawan Kalyan’s Dedication wows Team UBS
image
Kharge turns tough taskmaster for T Congress leaders
image
Junior’s Viral Vayyari: Kireeti, Sreeleela’s Moves Go Viral
image
Allu Aravind Questioned by the ED Officials
image
Prabhas promises to Help Fish Venkat

Kharge turns tough taskmaster for T Congress leaders

Kharge turns tough taskmaster for T Congress leaders

The Congress party’s national president Mallikarjun Kharge toured in Telangana and was busy with hectic meetings and reviews. Besides holding internal meetings, the AICC chief also addressed a public meeting attended by Congress cadres. While Kharge’s visit succeeded in galvanising Telangana Congress leaders, it also put them on tenterhooks. Because, the octogenarian leader, who is considered soft and amiable, was angry and serious on several occasions during his two-day tour.

As infighting and indiscipline in Telangana Congress leaders is making headlines, creating a bad image for the party and Government, AICC Chief Mallikarjun Kharge took a serious stance about it. He has clearly warned party leaders to follow party’s ideology and action plan and not to digress, in the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting held in Gandhi Bhavan on Friday.

As serious complaints have been rising about leaders like Endowments Minister Konda Surekha, MLA Anirudh Reddy and others, AICC chief warned all the leaders to stay within their limits in unequivocal terms. Such, a serious warning and stern tone from a genial Kharge, has jolted T Congress leaders out of casual attitude.

The 82-year-old Mallikarjun Kharge, who rose through the ranks in Congress, stressed that leaders will survive only if the party survives, advising them to put Congress above individual interests.

Even in the case of MLAs who met Mallikarjun Kharge with Cabinet berth requests, the AICC chief entertained no further conversations, leaving them stunned. In fact Kharge has reportedly informed that there may not be an opportunity for MLAs from the Reddy community, as Rahul Gandhi is focusing more on social justice, leaving them astonished. Even for courtesy’s sake, Kharge has not given any consoling words or false hopes to Minister post hopefuls. Thus Mallikarjun Kharge has turned tough taskmaster for Telangana Congress leaders, bringing in the much needed discipline for the grand old party in the state.

Next Pawan Kalyan’s Dedication wows Team UBS Previous Junior’s Viral Vayyari: Kireeti, Sreeleela’s Moves Go Viral
else

TRENDING

image
Pawan Kalyan’s Dedication wows Team UBS
image
Junior’s Viral Vayyari: Kireeti, Sreeleela’s Moves Go Viral
image
Allu Aravind Questioned by the ED Officials

Latest

image
Pawan Kalyan’s Dedication wows Team UBS
image
Kharge turns tough taskmaster for T Congress leaders
image
Junior’s Viral Vayyari: Kireeti, Sreeleela’s Moves Go Viral
image
Allu Aravind Questioned by the ED Officials
image
Prabhas promises to Help Fish Venkat

Most Read

image
Kharge turns tough taskmaster for T Congress leaders
image
Revanth Reddy inaugurates Malabar Gold’s manufacturing unit in Hyd
image
Warangal Politics Heat Up as Konda Family Faces Backlash

Related Articles

Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event