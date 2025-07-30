Khushbu Sundar Appointed as Tamil Nadu BJP Vice President

Actress-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar has been appointed as one of the Vice Presidents of the Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The announcement was made by Nainar Nagendran, the successor to K. Annamalai as the state BJP President, who revealed the party’s newly restructured state executive team, approved by BJP National President J.P. Nadda.

Khushbu is among 14 leaders who have been appointed to the Vice President posts. Others include M. Chakravarthy, V.P. Duraisamy, K.P. Ramalingam, Karu Nagarajan, Sasikala Pushpa, Kanagasabai, Dolphin Sridhar, A.G. Sampath, Paul Kanagaraj, Jayaprakash, M. Venkatesan, Gopalsamy, and N. Sundar.

Keshava Vinayagam has been named as the new State Organization Secretary. The list of State General Secretaries includes Balaganapathy, Rama Srinivasan, M. Muruganandham, Karthiyayini, and A.P. Muruganandham. Additionally, 15 leaders, including Karate Thyagarajan and Amar Prasad Reddy, have been appointed as State Secretaries.

Other key appointments include S.R. Shekhar as the State Treasurer, K.T. Raghavan as the State Unit Organizer, M. Chandran as the Office Secretary, and Narayanan Thirupathi as the State Chief Spokesperson.

Khushbu Sundar began her career as a child actress and has acted in over 185 films across various South Indian languages. She entered politics in 2010 by joining the DMK. In 2014, she left the party and joined the Indian National Congress, where she rose to become a national spokesperson. However, in October 2020, she quit the Congress and joined the BJP. A year later, in October 2021, she was appointed as a National Executive Member of the BJP.

Role in National Commission for Women

In February 2023, the central government nominated her as a member of the National Commission for Women (NCW). She held the position until August 2024, stepping down to focus more on party-related responsibilities. Despite losing an election once, Khushbu remains a significant face for the BJP at both state and national levels, particularly as a representative of women and the film industry.

Her recent appointment as Vice President of the Tamil Nadu BJP further strengthens her position within the party as it gears up for future political challenges in the state.