Kiara Advani and Sidharth welcome a baby girl

Published on July 16, 2025 by swathy

Bollywood star couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have welcomed their first child on Tuesday night. As per the latest reports, Kiara gave birth to a baby girl at the HN Reliance Hospital in Girgaon area of Mumbai late in the evening. The actress was due for delivery in August and she recently took a break from her acting commitments until the next few months. However, the baby arrived a bit earlier to give the couple a new bundle of joy.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married in Rajasthan two years ago. They announced about the arrival of new family earlier in February this year through an adorable Instagram post. However, the duo has been maintaining a low profile ever since. Despite her pregnancy, Kiara fulfilled all her professional commitments and took a brief break from shoots.

While Kiara is awaiting the release of her much anticipated big-ticket film War 2 which features Hrithik Roshan and NTR in the lead roles, Sidharth Malhotra will be next seen in a romantic entertainer titled Param Sundari featuring Jahnvi Kapoor as the heroine. Kiara was also offered a plump role in Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film Don 3. But, it is not sure if she agreed to sign the film.

