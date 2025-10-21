Kiara Advani makes First post-baby Appearance

Kiara Advani emerged as the highest paid Indian actress and she has a series of interesting crazy projects lined up. The actress is on a maternity break after she completed the shoots of War 2 and Toxic. Her fans were thrilled with her bikini treat in War 2. Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra welcomed a baby girl recently in July this year. The actress was not seen in public from the past few months and she even did not promote War 2. For the first time, Kiara Advani made her post-baby appearance along with her husband Siddharth Malhotra.

The star couple was seen celebrating Diwali together and posted a video which is now all over the internet. Siddharth and Kiara Advani were spotted in traditional attire in yellow and were seen celebrating Diwali together. Kiara Advani’s fans are left in delight with her appearance after months. The couple’s chemistry and Kiara Advani’s glow are discussed after the video went viral. Kiara Advani will soon make her comeback. She has Yash’s Toxic lined up for summer 2026 release.