Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra wedding updates

The most loved couple of B-town Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani is all set to get married this weekend in Rajasthan. The couple is going to have a royal wedding at Suryagarh Hotel in Jaisalmer on the 6th of February. The pre-wedding functions will be held on 4th and 5th.

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Rakul Preet, Shahid Kapoor, Mira and a few others are going to attend the wedding. The couple has restricted the guest list to 100. This is going to be the big fat Punjabi wedding. The guests already started flying to the destination. Sidharth is still in Delhi and Kiara will fly to destination mostly today. Special guests have been allotted special suit rooms and also in the luxurious villas at the property.

After the wedding in Rajasthan, Sid’s parents are going to host a special wedding reception in Mumbai for Industry friends.