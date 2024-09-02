Kiccha Sudeep’s BRB: Global Sovereign Arrives

Kiccha Sudeep celebrates his birthday today. On the occasion, his new Pan India project was announced in style with a mind-blowing concept video. This movie titled impressively Blla Ranga Baasha will be directed by Anup Bhandari of Vikrant Rona fame, whereas Hanu-Man makers Niranjan Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy bankroll it on a big canvas, investing a substantial budget.

Billa Ranga Baasha is the title locked for the movie, and First Blood is the tagline. The video shows the arrival of a global sovereign in style as a destructor of the Statue of Liberty, Eiffel Tower, and Taj Mahal. Is it one man or three different people? Is he behind the destruction of the iconic landmarks?

As the video hints the story is set in the future set-up of 2209 AD. The concept video is truly remarkable, and it gives a great experience. The enthusiasm reached new heights. This shows the vision of the director and the commitment of the producers in making a Pan India film.