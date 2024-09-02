x
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Kiccha Sudeep’s BRB: Global Sovereign Arrives

Published on September 2, 2024 by ratnasri

Kiccha Sudeep’s BRB: Global Sovereign Arrives

Kiccha Sudeep celebrates his birthday today. On the occasion, his new Pan India project was announced in style with a mind-blowing concept video. This movie titled impressively Blla Ranga Baasha will be directed by Anup Bhandari of Vikrant Rona fame, whereas Hanu-Man makers Niranjan Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy bankroll it on a big canvas, investing a substantial budget.

Billa Ranga Baasha is the title locked for the movie, and First Blood is the tagline. The video shows the arrival of a global sovereign in style as a destructor of the Statue of Liberty, Eiffel Tower, and Taj Mahal. Is it one man or three different people? Is he behind the destruction of the iconic landmarks?

As the video hints the story is set in the future set-up of 2209 AD. The concept video is truly remarkable, and it gives a great experience. The enthusiasm reached new heights. This shows the vision of the director and the commitment of the producers in making a Pan India film.

