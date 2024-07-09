Kidney Organ Trafficking Ring Uncovered in Guntur

Spread the love

A shocking illegal kidney selling operation has been discovered in Guntur. An auto-rickshaw driver, G Madhu Babu, was offered 30 lakh rupees for his kidney. This news comes soon after a similar illegal scheme was found in Visakhapatnam.

A resident of KVP colony reported this to the Guntur SP. He complained that he was promised 30 lakh rupees but only received 1 lakh and 10 thousand rupees for his kidney.

Mr. Babu was in serious money trouble due to loans from mobile apps. He saw a Facebook ad about making money by donating a kidney. He contacted the person who posted the ad and went to a private hospital in Vijayawada.

Babu visited the hospital many times for tests before the operation. He was given some money for travel and medical costs, plus 50,000 rupees upfront. He was told he would get the rest after the surgery. The kidney removal happened on June 15th in Vijayawada. His ID card was illegally changed to make it look like he was donating to a relative.

Babu also claims that the doctor promised to take his left kidney but removed the right one instead.

-Sanyogita