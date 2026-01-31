King 100: Nagarjuna’s Dasara Plan

King Nagarjuna has inched towards his milestone 100th film which is tentatively titled King 100. The team hasn’t made any official announcement about the film or the director. The shoot commenced last year and it is progressing at a fast pace. There are a lot of speculations about the cast and the crew members. Nag wanted to maintain a low key about the film till the shoot concludes and he has grand plans to promote the film on all the platforms.

This is the reason he has been tight-lipped about the film. Annapurna Studios maintained utmost confidentiality about the shoot and the film’s genre. Nagarjuna is in plans to complete the shooting portions by the end of summer this year and the makers will release the film during Dasara this year. Nagarjuna will announce the release date of the film at the right time. Tamil director Ra Karthik is helming the film and Tabu is the leading lady. Devi Sri Prasad is scoring the music and Annapurna Studios are the producers. Nag is personally taking care of his 100th film personally.