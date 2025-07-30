x
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Home > Movie News

Kingdom Advance Sales: Team Excited and Fingers Crossed

Published on July 30, 2025 by sankar

Kingdom Advance Sales: Team Excited and Fingers Crossed

Kingdom is a crucial film for many in Telugu cinema. Vijay Deverakonda needs a solid box-office hit and he is eager to bounce back. He has spent more than a year on the project and Kingdom is his costliest film till date. The makers have spent lavishly on the project and the trailer looked completely promising. The film’s director Gowtam Tinnanuri has taken an action route with this film. The advance sales for the film are quite encouraging and Kingdom is expected to open on a strong note all over.

Kingdom will end up as the biggest opener in Telugu in the recent times as per the advance sales, ongoing trend and the buzz surrounding. The film’s premiere shows too are canceled and Kingdom will release with morning shows tomorrow. Despite the film releasing on a weekday (Thursday), the advance bookings are quite strong. Kingdom is expected to cross all the first day numbers of previous Vijay Deverakonda’s films by a huge margin. Bhagyashri Borse is the heroine and Anirudh scored the music. S Naga Vamsi is the producer of this action drama.

The team of Kingdom is all excited with the advance sales and they are left finger crossed waiting for the result.

