Kingdom Advance Sales: Team Excited and Fingers Crossed

Kingdom is a crucial film for many in Telugu cinema. Vijay Deverakonda needs a solid box-office hit and he is eager to bounce back. He has spent more than a year on the project and Kingdom is his costliest film till date. The makers have spent lavishly on the project and the trailer looked completely promising. The film’s director Gowtam Tinnanuri has taken an action route with this film. The advance sales for the film are quite encouraging and Kingdom is expected to open on a strong note all over.

Kingdom will end up as the biggest opener in Telugu in the recent times as per the advance sales, ongoing trend and the buzz surrounding. The film’s premiere shows too are canceled and Kingdom will release with morning shows tomorrow. Despite the film releasing on a weekday (Thursday), the advance bookings are quite strong. Kingdom is expected to cross all the first day numbers of previous Vijay Deverakonda’s films by a huge margin. Bhagyashri Borse is the heroine and Anirudh scored the music. S Naga Vamsi is the producer of this action drama.

The team of Kingdom is all excited with the advance sales and they are left finger crossed waiting for the result.