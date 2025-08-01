Kingdom gives second biggest opening for VD

Vijay Devarakonda’s much awaited action drama Kingdom embarked on a solid start at the box office on its opening day. Despite its limited release in other languages and having no holiday advantage, the Gautham Tinnanuri directional notched up impressive numbers and emerged as the second biggest opening in Vijay Devarakonda’s career. Giving him a sigh of relief, the film fared exceedingly better than his previous outing ‘The Family Star’ by a long chalk.

As per reliable box office reports, Kingdom notched up close to 15.75 Crores net from all languages on the first day. This is the second biggest opening in Vijay’s career after his bilingual film ‘Liger’ which collected 15.95. Despite facing multiple delays and releasing without any festival holidays, the film managed to garner encouraging numbers due to the strong promotional campaign and Vijay’s craze. This is a good start because Vijay has been going through a lean patch without proper box office hits in recent times.

In overseas, Kingdom took a mind-blowing start with $ 900K from its premieres day. In Telugu states, the film registered promising occupancies in all territories. The real test starts from second day and film will need to hold well to sustain in the first weekend which will decide the fate of the box office. Vijay Devarakonda’s power-packed performance and gripping narration by the director ensured that the film secure decent reviews despite having some flaws and boring elements.