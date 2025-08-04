Kingdom slows down after a strong start

Vijay Devarakonda’s action extravaganza Kingdom ended the first weekend box office run on a moderate note. After taking a strong start on Thursday, the collections slowed down drastically from Friday and failed to pick up during the crucial first weekend due to mixed reviews and so-so word of mouth. However, it managed to offer some respite to the Arjun Reddy actor who bagged a huge embarrassment with his previous offering ‘The Family Star’.

As per trade estimates, Kingdom collected 40.5 Crores after the end of four days at the worldwide box office. The film started its box office journey on a promising note with 18 Crores on the first day and emerged as the highest opener in Vijay’s career. The numbers dropped on the second day as the film managed only 7.5 Crores from first Friday. On Saturday, there is a slight uptick in collections with 8 Crores haul. The film needed a solid Sunday to end the first weekend on a high. But, it couldn’t touch the Saturday mark and ended with just 7 Crores.

In overseas, the film notched up close to $ 1.7 Million by the end of Sunday. Overall, the first weekend performance is just average and the film need to hold well on weekdays to be termed as a proper commercial hit. As the theatrical rights were sold for a decent price, there are chances for the film to enter the safe zone if it manages to secure decent occupancies from Monday.

Directed by Gautham Tinnanuri, Kingdom is about a cop who turns a spy on a mission and finds his brother in a refugee camp. The movie ended in a cliffhanger leaving scope for a sequel. Vijay Devarakonda’s gritty performance is well received despite narrative flaws.