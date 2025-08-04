x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Kingdom slows down after a strong start

Published on August 4, 2025 by snehith

TRENDING

image
Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy Sharpens Stand Against CM Revanth Reddy: A Growing Rift Inside Telangana Congress?
image
Weekend Box-office: Mahavatar Narasimha on the Top
image
Telugu360 Exclusive: Corruption Killing Telugu Cinema
image
Hindi Rights Decline troubling Telugu Producers
image
Shibu Soren Passes Away at 81: The End of an Era in Jharkhand Politics

Kingdom slows down after a strong start

Vijay Devarakonda’s action extravaganza Kingdom ended the first weekend box office run on a moderate note. After taking a strong start on Thursday, the collections slowed down drastically from Friday and failed to pick up during the crucial first weekend due to mixed reviews and so-so word of mouth. However, it managed to offer some respite to the Arjun Reddy actor who bagged a huge embarrassment with his previous offering ‘The Family Star’.

As per trade estimates, Kingdom collected 40.5 Crores after the end of four days at the worldwide box office. The film started its box office journey on a promising note with 18 Crores on the first day and emerged as the highest opener in Vijay’s career. The numbers dropped on the second day as the film managed only 7.5 Crores from first Friday. On Saturday, there is a slight uptick in collections with 8 Crores haul. The film needed a solid Sunday to end the first weekend on a high. But, it couldn’t touch the Saturday mark and ended with just 7 Crores.

In overseas, the film notched up close to $ 1.7 Million by the end of Sunday. Overall, the first weekend performance is just average and the film need to hold well on weekdays to be termed as a proper commercial hit. As the theatrical rights were sold for a decent price, there are chances for the film to enter the safe zone if it manages to secure decent occupancies from Monday.

Directed by Gautham Tinnanuri, Kingdom is about a cop who turns a spy on a mission and finds his brother in a refugee camp. The movie ended in a cliffhanger leaving scope for a sequel. Vijay Devarakonda’s gritty performance is well received despite narrative flaws.

Next Dhanush disappointed with AI version of his film Previous Mythri Movie Makers bring Kannada hit Su from So to Telugu shores
else

TRENDING

image
Weekend Box-office: Mahavatar Narasimha on the Top
image
Telugu360 Exclusive: Corruption Killing Telugu Cinema
image
Hindi Rights Decline troubling Telugu Producers

Latest

image
Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy Sharpens Stand Against CM Revanth Reddy: A Growing Rift Inside Telangana Congress?
image
Weekend Box-office: Mahavatar Narasimha on the Top
image
Telugu360 Exclusive: Corruption Killing Telugu Cinema
image
Hindi Rights Decline troubling Telugu Producers
image
Shibu Soren Passes Away at 81: The End of an Era in Jharkhand Politics

Most Read

image
Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy Sharpens Stand Against CM Revanth Reddy: A Growing Rift Inside Telangana Congress?
image
Shibu Soren Passes Away at 81: The End of an Era in Jharkhand Politics
image
India to get first bullet train very soon

Related Articles

Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire Shraddha Das In Dark Mode Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos