Kingdom to avoid Clash with Hari Hara Veera Mallu

There is a lot of confusion about the release dates of Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is finally set for July 24th release and there are strong speculations that Kingdom will have a July 25th release as per the pressure mounted by Netflix. The digital giant has bought the digital rights of Kingdom for a record price and they have proposed the date. The film’s producer Naga Vamsi shares a close friendship with Pawan Kalyan and he has been trying his best to avoid the clash. The clash would also do a lot of damage for both the films financially.

Kingdom is now slated for August 1st release and an official announcement video will be released on Friday (July 4th). There would be no clash between Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Kingdom. Vijay Deverakonda needs a solid hit as he delivered a series of flops. Kingdom is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and the film has Bhagyashri Borse as the leading lady. Anirudh is currently working on the background score and the post-production work has reached the final stages. Sithara Entertainments are the producers of this big-budget attempt.