x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Kingdom to avoid Clash with Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Published on July 2, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Speculated title for Suriya’s Telugu Film
image
Kingdom to avoid Clash with Hari Hara Veera Mallu
image
Dil Raju hints about a film with Allu Arjun
image
Shirish Reddy issues an Apology
image
Banakacharla Project: CM Revanth Reddy suspicious of BJP

Kingdom to avoid Clash with Hari Hara Veera Mallu

There is a lot of confusion about the release dates of Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is finally set for July 24th release and there are strong speculations that Kingdom will have a July 25th release as per the pressure mounted by Netflix. The digital giant has bought the digital rights of Kingdom for a record price and they have proposed the date. The film’s producer Naga Vamsi shares a close friendship with Pawan Kalyan and he has been trying his best to avoid the clash. The clash would also do a lot of damage for both the films financially.

Kingdom is now slated for August 1st release and an official announcement video will be released on Friday (July 4th). There would be no clash between Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Kingdom. Vijay Deverakonda needs a solid hit as he delivered a series of flops. Kingdom is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and the film has Bhagyashri Borse as the leading lady. Anirudh is currently working on the background score and the post-production work has reached the final stages. Sithara Entertainments are the producers of this big-budget attempt.

Next Speculated title for Suriya’s Telugu Film Previous Dil Raju hints about a film with Allu Arjun
else

TRENDING

image
Speculated title for Suriya’s Telugu Film
image
Kingdom to avoid Clash with Hari Hara Veera Mallu
image
Dil Raju hints about a film with Allu Arjun

Latest

image
Speculated title for Suriya’s Telugu Film
image
Kingdom to avoid Clash with Hari Hara Veera Mallu
image
Dil Raju hints about a film with Allu Arjun
image
Shirish Reddy issues an Apology
image
Banakacharla Project: CM Revanth Reddy suspicious of BJP

Most Read

image
Banakacharla Project: CM Revanth Reddy suspicious of BJP
image
Obituary: We will miss your guidance Pattabhiramgaru
image
CM Revanth Reddy serious on Pashamylaram tragedy

Related Articles

Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards