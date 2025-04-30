KINGDOM: Vijay Deverakonda & Anirudh combo takes off like fire with Hridayam Lopala promo

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most prominent actors in the Indian film industry and remarked fondly by fans as Rowdy is working with National Award-winning filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri for KINGDOM.

The makers dropped the first single Hridayam Lopala promo today. It leaves a lasting impression with its soothing visuals, mesmerizing music, and heartfelt vocals. Anirudh’s musical brilliance shines throughout the promo, promising a captivating song.

While the love story it hints at may be built on deception, the emotional weight of the promo feels deeply genuine, largely due to Krishna Kanth’s evocative lyrics. Anirudh Ravichander and Anumita Nadesan lend their soulful voices to the track.

The on-screen chemistry between Vijay Deverakonda and Bhagyashree is electric, their intense romance is a treat. The song sets the stage for an emotional and passionate narrative that’s bound to strike a chord with fans.

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments and Sai Soujanya of Fortune Four Cinemas, respectively, are producing the film on a lavish scale. Srikara Studios is presenting the film. KINGDOM is all set everyone on fire this May 30th, 2025.