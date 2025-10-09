x
Kiran Abbavaram all set for Digital Debut

Published on October 9, 2025 by sankar

Kiran Abbavaram all set for Digital Debut

The super success of KA brought a huge boost for the career of Kiran Abbavaram. The actor is gearing up for the release of K Ramp which is in the Diwali race. The film is high on expectations and the actor has six films lined up which are in various phases of shoot and pre-production. The latest update says that Kiran Abbavaram is all set to make his debut into the digital space. The youngster has signed a web series for Amazon Prime and the project rolls next year.

The regular shoot commences during the first half of 2026 as per the dates of Kiran Abbavaram. A debutant will direct this web series and Dear Comrade fame Bharat Kamma will supervise the project and he is the Showrunner of the web series. The casting process is currently going on and Amazon Prime will make an announcement very soon.

