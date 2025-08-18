x
Kiran Abbavaram – Srikanth Addala – Rana Daggubati

Published on August 18, 2025 by sankar

Kiran Abbavaram – Srikanth Addala – Rana Daggubati

After delivering a series of duds, Kiran Abbavaram bounced back with KA. The actor is extra cautious and he is lining up interesting projects. He is shooting for K Ramp and the film is aimed for a Diwali release this year. He also has Chennai Love Story lined up and the film releases next year. Both these films are decent on expectations. As per the latest update, Kiran Abbavaram is all set to work with Srikanth Addala and he gave his initial nod after discussing the script.

Srikanth Addala is currently working on the final script and the decision will be made soon. Young actor Rana Daggubati will co-produce this project if Kiran Abbavaram gives his final nod. Srikanth Addala has been struggling to deliver a decent film. His last movie Pedda Kapu ended up as a massive debacle. He is keen to make his comeback. Kiran Abbavaram is also in talks for KA 2 and the film too rolls next year. More details will be announced officially soon.

