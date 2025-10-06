Kiran Abbavaram to produce a Trilogy

After a series of debacles, KA has been a major boost for the career of young actor Kiran Abbavaram. He is now busy with over half a dozen projects and he is in plans to turn busy as a producer soon. He is currently producing a small film Thimmarajupalli TV on his home banner KA Productions. The film releases later this year. Kiran Abbavaram is now in plans to produce a trilogy and the project will be announced very soon.

‘Ugadi Roju’, ‘Deepavali Roju’ and ‘Release Roju’ are the titles considered for this trilogy. Kiran Abbavaram will introduce a technician who worked for his films as a director for these projects. All these stories are related to the film industry and the scriptwork of these films is in process. The first one from the trilogy will start rolling early next year. Kiran Abbavaram has completed the shoot of K Ramp and the film releases this month. He is shooting for Chennai Love Story and the shoot concludes this year. He has given his nod for Srikanth Addala and for a film to be produced by Sukumar Writings. Apart from these, he has KA 2 lined up.