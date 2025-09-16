x
Home > Movie News

Kiran Abbavaram turning Active Producer

Published on September 16, 2025 by nymisha

Kiran Abbavaram turning Active Producer
Nag Ashwin’s Small Attempt?
Shanmukh Jaswanth Turns Hero with Premaku Namaskaram, Title Glimpse Out
Telangana’s Financial Crisis: If Hospitals Can’t Be Paid, What About Colleges?
OG continues its strong trend in USA

Kiran Abbavaram turning Active Producer

After delivering a series of debacles, young actor Kiran Abbavaram made his comeback with KA and the film turned out to be a huge relief for him. He is busy with K Ramp and the film is slated for October release. The actor is lining up new projects and five new films are in various stages of discussion and pre-production. Kiran Abbavaram recently announced his home banner KA Productions and a small film titled Thimmarajupalli TV is currently in the making. The film releases very soon.

Kiran Abbavaram has given his nod for his second film as a producer and the actor himself will play the lead role in this interesting attempt. A debutant will direct this entertainer and the shooting formalities will commence next year. Kiran Abbavaram is lining up films for his production house KA Productions and he is in plans to work on a collaboration basis. He is also shooting for Chennai Love Story and the film releases in summer 2026.

Kiran Abbavaram turning Active Producer
Nag Ashwin’s Small Attempt?
Shanmukh Jaswanth Turns Hero with Premaku Namaskaram, Title Glimpse Out

Kiran Abbavaram turning Active Producer
Nag Ashwin’s Small Attempt?
Shanmukh Jaswanth Turns Hero with Premaku Namaskaram, Title Glimpse Out
Telangana’s Financial Crisis: If Hospitals Can’t Be Paid, What About Colleges?
OG continues its strong trend in USA

Telangana’s Financial Crisis: If Hospitals Can’t Be Paid, What About Colleges?
Aarogyasri scheme: No betterment even in Congress regime
Waqf Act : Supreme Court flags key provisions

