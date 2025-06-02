x
Home > Movie News

Kiran Abbavaram’s Chennai Love Story

Published on June 2, 2025 by swathy

Kiran Abbavaram’s Chennai Love Story

Sai Rajesh emerged as one of the cult filmmakers of Telugu cinema. He produced Colour Photo and he directed a blockbuster like Baby. Mass Movie Makers and Amrutha Creations are now back with their third attempt and the film is titled Chennai Love Story. Blockbuster director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has released the glimpse of the film and the shoot started recently. Kiran Abbavaram and Gouri Priya are the lead actors in this romantic entertainer.

The glimpse showcases the lead actors debating about First Love Vs Best Love on the beachside. The conversation sounds meaningful and Manisharma’s music adds a fresh breath for the glimpse. Kiran Abbavaram looks young and fresh in the glimpse and Ravi Namburi is the director. Sai Rajesh penned the story of Chennai Love Story. More details will be announced very soon.

