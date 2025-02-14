Kiran Abbavaram’s Dilruba releasing now on March 14th

Actor Kiran Abbavaram has undergone a makeover for his 10th movie titled “Dilruba.” In the promotional content, Kiran Abbavaram looks in a completely fresh and stylish look.

Dilruba promises to captivate audiences with its perfect mix of love and action. The film’s first look, teaser, and songs have received a positive response. With the Sam CS chartbuster first song, the expectations reached sky high.

Recently, the makers decided to postpone the release to ensure the best possible outcome. *

Dilruba is now scheduled for a grand theatrical release on March 14th.

It seems that Kiran Abbavaram is poised to deliver another blockbuster following the success of KA. Debutant Viswa Karun is helming this entertainer while it is being produced by Sivam Celluloids and Yoodlee Films, the film studio of Saregama India Ltd.

The film is bankrolled by Ravi, Jojo Jose, Rakesh Reddy, and Saregama. The team is ready with a new promotional plan to raise expectations to next level.