Kiran Abbavaram’s K Ramp Launched

Kiran Abbavaram made a strong comeback with KA last year. His next film Dilruba is all set for release this month. The actor is promoting the film and he launched his new film today with a grand pooja ceremony in Hyderabad. The film is rumored to be titled K Ramp and is said to be a hilarious entertainer. Debutant Nani is making his directorial debut with this film. Rajesh Danda of Hasya Movies is producing this film and the shoot commences very soon.

Yukti Thareja is the leading lady in K Ramp. Kiran Abbavaram came in a traditional attire for the film launch. Dil Raju clapped and launched the film in Ramanaidu Studios. Anil Sunkara and others attended as special guests. K Ramp will complete all the formalities and will have its release during the second half of the year.