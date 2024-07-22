Kiran Abbavaram’s KA is Hot in Trade

Spread the love

Young actor Kiran Abbavaram has done impressive films like Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru and SR Kalyanamandapam during the early days of his career. He was in a mad rush and he delivered a series of flops in a hurry. His theatrical and non-theatrical market too has seen a huge decline and Kiran Abbavaram took his time to recollect his mistakes. He was on a break and he completed the shoot of his upcoming movie KA. The film’s teaser caught everyone’s attention and it is also the costliest film made in his career. Without taking any remuneration, Kiran Abbavaram decided to share the profits as the makers spent lavishly on the film.

The makers have sold off the entire theatrical rights of KA and they are expected to earn Rs 13-14 crores. The non-theatrical rights of the film are expected to fetch Rs 8 crores which is decent for a Kiran Abbavaram’s film. The total business will cross Rs 20 crores and this is the highest ever business made in his career. KA was made on a budget of Rs 18 crores and the makers will be in profits even before the release of the film. Kiran Abbavaram plays the role of a postman in this supernatural thriller directed by Sujeeth and Sandeep. The film will have 8 twists and the pre-climax portions along with the climax episodes are the highlights of KA. The film is expected to hit the screens in September this year.