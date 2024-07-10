x
Home > Movie News

Kiran Abbavaram’s KA

Published on July 10, 2024 by ratnasri

Rashmika Mandanna to promote Cyber Safety
AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Reviews Mining and Financial Policies
Look Out Notice for Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy
Indian Navy’s VLF Station takes off, Rajnath Singh allays locals fears
Talk of Tollywood: People Media Factory’s Business Model

Kiran Abbavaram’s KA

After the super success of SR Kalyanamandapam, Kiran Abbavaram was in a hurry and he worked on multiple films. After his recent projects ended up as duds, Kiran Abbavaram is on a break and he has finalized his next film. His next film is said to be a periodic action drama and it is titled KA. Tanvi Ram and Nayan Sarika are the heroines and KA is set in a village named Krishnagiri and happens in 1970s. Kiran Abbavaram has taken his time and is aiming a strong comeback with KA.

The first look and the teaser of the film will be out on July 15th marking the birthday of the actor. Kiran Abbavaram sports a new look in this film. Sujith and Sandeep are the directors and Sam CS is scoring the music and background score for the film. KA is a pan-Indian attempt and is the costliest one in Kiran Abbavaram’s career. He is also co-producing the film along with Sri Chakraas Entertainments. The film hits the screens next year.

Karan Johar's remark on Bollywood Stars Polimera 3 script work completed and pre production begins
