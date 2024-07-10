Kiran Abbavaram’s KA

Spread the love

After the super success of SR Kalyanamandapam, Kiran Abbavaram was in a hurry and he worked on multiple films. After his recent projects ended up as duds, Kiran Abbavaram is on a break and he has finalized his next film. His next film is said to be a periodic action drama and it is titled KA. Tanvi Ram and Nayan Sarika are the heroines and KA is set in a village named Krishnagiri and happens in 1970s. Kiran Abbavaram has taken his time and is aiming a strong comeback with KA.

The first look and the teaser of the film will be out on July 15th marking the birthday of the actor. Kiran Abbavaram sports a new look in this film. Sujith and Sandeep are the directors and Sam CS is scoring the music and background score for the film. KA is a pan-Indian attempt and is the costliest one in Kiran Abbavaram’s career. He is also co-producing the film along with Sri Chakraas Entertainments. The film hits the screens next year.