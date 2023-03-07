Kiran Abbavaram’s Meter Teaser: Kickass

Advertisement

Young hero Kiran Abbavaram’s latest flick Meter under the direction of debutant Ramesh Kaduri had its teaser unveiled just a while ago. The teaser begins with a pre-introduction of the protagonist who makes his entry in style as a Sub-inspector of police who for sure is not a regular type.

This man doesn’t want someone to control him. He is even ready to resign from his job, in unfavorable conditions. He announces a fight against an influential person which makes the narrative much more interesting. Though the teaser won’t reveal the plot, it revolves completely around Kiran’s mass character.

Kiran Abbavaram looked macho in the character and he brought boldness with his powerful portrayal of the police officer. Ramesh Kaduri is impressive on his debut. He got complete support from cameraman Venkat C Dileep and music director Sai Kartheek. Clap Entertainment and Mythri Movie Makers made the movie on a grand scale.

The kickass teaser increases our inquisitiveness to watch the movie hitting the screens on April 7th.