Kiran Abbavaram’s Rules Ranjann Grand Premieres Today in the USA

The man who built himself in the Telugu Film Industry with sheer talent and dedication, Kiran Abbavaram is coming up with his latest outing.

Touted to be a hilarious laugh riot, Rules Ranjann written and directed by Rathinam Krishna grabbed the eyeballs of the audience with the chartbuster song Sammohanuda that went into the masses globally. A great response has been showered upon the teaser, trailer, and songs.

Amid all the mounting expectations, Rules Ranjann is all set to rule the box office and audience hearts’, as the movie is up for a grand theatrical release worldwide on October 6th.

The movie is gearing up for grand premieres today (Oct 5th) across the USA, this will be the biggest USA release in Kiran abbavaram career (155+ locations) by renowned and successful distribution company Shloka Entertainments and Charisma Dream Entertainments.

Exclusively for USA folks out there, distributors announced “Get a chance to win Gold Coins” for those who recreated chartbuster sammohanuda hook step and winners will be announced post release of flick.

The recently released Trailer of Rules Ranjann promises the film to be a cracker of Romance and Entertainment. Kiran Abbavaram plays a software engineer based in Mumbai, while Neha plays his old college friend whom he met after years in Mumbai. Meher Chahal plays the second lead, while Goparaju Ramana, Viva Harsha, Nellore Sudarshan, and Hyper Aadi play key roles in the film.

Amrish scored the music for the film, while Dulip Kumar MS handled the camera. Ace Producer AM Rathnam presented the movie his elder son Rathinam Krishna directed. Divyang Lavania, and Murali Krishnaa Vemuri produced the film under the banner of Starlight Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

Book your seats now with Theatre standard pricing and all passes enabled in major chains of the USA.

