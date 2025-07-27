x
Kiran Kumar Reddy missing!

Published on July 27, 2025 by nymisha

Kiran Kumar Reddy missing!

Is it curtains down on the political career of former Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh Kiran Kumar Reddy? Going by the way, the enigmatic leader has been conducting himself, it appears his political journey has reached climax – rather anti-climax.

Being the last Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh, who led state during Telangana formation, Kiran Kumar Reddy has earned wrath of AP people and got an unenviable place in the history books.

After quitting Congress in 2014, protesting against AP bifurcation, Kiran Kumar Reddy came back to grand old party in 2018, to revive his career. But his second innings in Congress was uneventful.

After making several failed attempts to revive his career post bifurcation, Kiran Kumar Reddy made a final attempt to get back into limelight by joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2023.

But badluck continued to haunt the former CM. Though TDP-BJP-Janasena combine swept Assembly and Loksabha seats in AP, creating history, Kiran Reddy lost from Rajampeta Loksabha segment with a majority of more than 77,000 votes to YSRCP’s Mithun Reddy. The loss of Kiran Kumar Reddy, even in TDP-led alliance wave, points to serious trouble for the former CM.

After a humiliating defeat in 2024, Kiran Kumar Reddy, who is normally considered as reserved leader, has become further recluse. According to the people close to him, Kiran Kumar Reddy has been staying mostly in Bengaluru or in Hyderabad and not even visiting his native place Nagaripalli near Kalikiri in Annammayya district.

Keeping in view his stature as former CM, Kiran Kumar Reddy can lobby with Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for Rajyasabha MP. But it seems, 64-year-old Kiran Reddy is not even active in AP politics or BJP politics and mostly leading a solitary life. It’s surprising why Kiran Kumar Reddy is maintaining such a low profile, when politicians even in their 80s and 90s, never call it quits, and lobby hard for posts and power till their last breath!

