Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Kireeti’s Junior Attains A Milestone

Published on July 21, 2025 by swathy

Kireeti’s Junior Attains A Milestone

Kireeti Reddy’s debut film Junior has received a warm response from both youth and family audiences. Directed by Radha Krishna and produced under the Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram banner, the film showcases Kireeti’s incredible performance and screen presence.

After an impressive opening weekend, Junior continues its good run through the weekdays. With 120K+ tickets sold so far, the film is performing remarkably well for a debutant-led project. With no major competition until Friday, Junior is expected to post solid first-week numbers.

Kireeti Reddy has proven himself to be a talented performer and an exceptional dancer, while also demonstrating his dedication in action sequences. For a debut, Junior couldn’t have been a better launchpad.

