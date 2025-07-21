Kireeti’s Junior Attains A Milestone

Kireeti Reddy’s debut film Junior has received a warm response from both youth and family audiences. Directed by Radha Krishna and produced under the Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram banner, the film showcases Kireeti’s incredible performance and screen presence.

After an impressive opening weekend, Junior continues its good run through the weekdays. With 120K+ tickets sold so far, the film is performing remarkably well for a debutant-led project. With no major competition until Friday, Junior is expected to post solid first-week numbers.

Kireeti Reddy has proven himself to be a talented performer and an exceptional dancer, while also demonstrating his dedication in action sequences. For a debut, Junior couldn’t have been a better launchpad.