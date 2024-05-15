Kishan Reddy claims NDA would form govt in AP

Union Minister and senior BJP leader from Telangana, G Kishan Reddy, on Wednesday, predicted that the NDA would form the government in Andhra Pradesh after June 4. He said that the TDP-led NDA would form the government and the election trends are in favour of the NDA.

He said that people in Andhra Pradesh have rallied behind the NDA during the elections. People have welcomed the NDA leaders everywhere. He reiterated that the TDP-led NDA would form the government in the state.

Referring to elections in Telangana, Kishan Reddy said that chief minister Revanth Reddy had tried all evil things to win the elections. He misused the administration in the state during the election, Kishan Reddy said.

The Union Minister said that the economy of the state was in bad condition. The government was not making payment to the RTC towards the Mahalakshmi scheme, free bus for the women. The RTC is set to die a natural death with free travel to the women.

He also found fault with the Congress-led government for not giving one Tula gold for the newly married couple. The Congress had made the promise and so far, had never given any gold to any of the couples in the state, he said.

He blamed the Congress government in Telangana state for not fulfilling the election promises. The Congress had not started implementing the election promises except allowing women to travel free in the RTC buses.

He found fault with the Congress government for not rolling out financial assistance to the farmers in the state. The chief minister should stop telling lies to the people and start working for the reality, Kishan Reddy said.