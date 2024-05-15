x
MoringaSeeds Health Benefits
Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue
Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC
Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa
Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch
Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet
Tips To Reduce Back Pain
Soniya Akula engagement
Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet
Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event
Neil Nitin Mukesh's Latest Photo Shoot
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
Saif Ali Khan's Style On Ramp
Kriti Kharbanda's New Photo Dump
Rakul Preet Slays In Asymmetric Style
Anjali in colorful mode
Satya Dev at Zebra Movie Press Meet
Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values
Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree
Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree
Kishan Reddy claims NDA would form govt in AP

Published on May 15, 2024 by

Kishan Reddy claims NDA would form govt in AP

Union Minister and senior BJP leader from Telangana, G Kishan Reddy, on Wednesday, predicted that the NDA would form the government in Andhra Pradesh after June 4. He said that the TDP-led NDA would form the government and the election trends are in favour of the NDA.

He said that people in Andhra Pradesh have rallied behind the NDA during the elections. People have welcomed the NDA leaders everywhere. He reiterated that the TDP-led NDA would form the government in the state.

Referring to elections in Telangana, Kishan Reddy said that chief minister Revanth Reddy had tried all evil things to win the elections. He misused the administration in the state during the election, Kishan Reddy said.

The Union Minister said that the economy of the state was in bad condition. The government was not making payment to the RTC towards the Mahalakshmi scheme, free bus for the women. The RTC is set to die a natural death with free travel to the women.

He also found fault with the Congress-led government for not giving one Tula gold for the newly married couple. The Congress had made the promise and so far, had never given any gold to any of the couples in the state, he said.

He blamed the Congress government in Telangana state for not fulfilling the election promises. The Congress had not started implementing the election promises except allowing women to travel free in the RTC buses.

He found fault with the Congress government for not rolling out financial assistance to the farmers in the state. The chief minister should stop telling lies to the people and start working for the reality, Kishan Reddy said.

