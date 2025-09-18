Kishkindhapuri gave me nightmares in theatres – Anil Ravipudi

Bellamkonda Sreenivas has been choosing interesting and different scripts without sticking to one genre. His recent release, Kishkindhapuri has become a clean hit at the box office. Sahu Garapati has produced the film in the direction of Koushik Pegallapati. The movie team held success meet with Sai Durgha Tej, Anil Ravipudi, Vassista Mallidi, Bobby Kolli, KV Anudeep as special guests.

Anil Ravipudi remarked that he seldom watches horror movies but he would have been disappointed if he did not watch Kishkindhapuri in theatres, but he would not watch another horror film as it gave him nightmares. He stated that the experience has been terrifying as the scares have been aplenty. He congratulated the team for delivering a Hollywood level film.

Bobby Kolli also expressed similar sentiments and stated that he is happy to for BSS. Celebrating the success, Bellamkonda Sreenivas stated that he is thrilled with the box office reception and thanked everyone who watched it. He specially asked people to watch it only on big screens.

Sai Durgha Tej congratulated the entire team and stated that he feels like he attended tenth class reunion at the event. He remarked that back to back hits are filling up theatres and he is thrilled for BSS, Anupama Parameswaran and entire team of Kishkindhapuri for giving such a memorable film to Telugu Cinema.