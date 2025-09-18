x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Kishkindhapuri gave me nightmares in theatres – Anil Ravipudi

Published on September 18, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Upendra radiates charm from Andhra King Taluka
image
Kishkindhapuri gave me nightmares in theatres – Anil Ravipudi
image
Dasara Biggies banking on Star Power
image
Is Deepika Padukone demanding Too Much?
image
Andhra Pradesh Assembly Sees Heated Debate Over Farmers’ Concerns

Kishkindhapuri gave me nightmares in theatres – Anil Ravipudi

Bellamkonda Sreenivas has been choosing interesting and different scripts without sticking to one genre. His recent release, Kishkindhapuri has become a clean hit at the box office. Sahu Garapati has produced the film in the direction of Koushik Pegallapati. The movie team held success meet with Sai Durgha Tej, Anil Ravipudi, Vassista Mallidi, Bobby Kolli, KV Anudeep as special guests.

Anil Ravipudi remarked that he seldom watches horror movies but he would have been disappointed if he did not watch Kishkindhapuri in theatres, but he would not watch another horror film as it gave him nightmares. He stated that the experience has been terrifying as the scares have been aplenty. He congratulated the team for delivering a Hollywood level film.

Bobby Kolli also expressed similar sentiments and stated that he is happy to for BSS. Celebrating the success, Bellamkonda Sreenivas stated that he is thrilled with the box office reception and thanked everyone who watched it. He specially asked people to watch it only on big screens.

Sai Durgha Tej congratulated the entire team and stated that he feels like he attended tenth class reunion at the event. He remarked that back to back hits are filling up theatres and he is thrilled for BSS, Anupama Parameswaran and entire team of Kishkindhapuri for giving such a memorable film to Telugu Cinema.

Next Upendra radiates charm from Andhra King Taluka Previous Dasara Biggies banking on Star Power
else

TRENDING

image
Upendra radiates charm from Andhra King Taluka
image
Kishkindhapuri gave me nightmares in theatres – Anil Ravipudi
image
Dasara Biggies banking on Star Power

Latest

image
Upendra radiates charm from Andhra King Taluka
image
Kishkindhapuri gave me nightmares in theatres – Anil Ravipudi
image
Dasara Biggies banking on Star Power
image
Is Deepika Padukone demanding Too Much?
image
Andhra Pradesh Assembly Sees Heated Debate Over Farmers’ Concerns

Most Read

image
Andhra Pradesh Assembly Sees Heated Debate Over Farmers’ Concerns
image
Liquor, Lies & ₹3,500 Crore: ED Cracks Down on AP’s Biggest Booze Scam
image
Rahul Gandhi Alleges ‘Vote Deletion Scam’ – What’s Really Going On?

Related Articles

Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look