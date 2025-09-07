Kishkindhapuri Has Shock Factors, Scary Moments: Sahu

Producer Sahu Garapati of Shine Screens, known for backing both high-budget and mid-range films, is gearing up for his next big release- Kishkindhapuri. Starring Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Anupama Parameswaran, the film is set to hit theatres on the 12th of this month.

While audiences have seen many horror films over the years, Sahu Garapati promises that Kishkindhapuri offers something completely different. “Kaushik has skillfully blended horror-thriller and horror-mystery elements into a fresh and gripping narrative. The way the horror unfolds around a mysterious voice from a radio is simply brilliant. A horror thriller like this hasn’t been seen before,” he says.

The producer also revealed that some top technicians have contributed to the film. “Experts who worked on Animal and Pushpa handled the sound mixing. The runtime is crisp, ensuring complete engagement from start to finish,” he added.

Sahu believes that Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas has delivered a standout performance. “Sai has mostly been seen in mass and commercial entertainers, but his performance in this film is refreshingly different. Anupama’s role is also highly performance-driven, and she has delivered it superbly.”

He assures that moviegoers are in for a thrilling ride. “Visually and musically, the film is very exciting, with several shock factors and scary moments. It will give audiences the experience of watching a Hollywood-style horror film.”

Sahu concluded by stating that a decision regarding premiere shows will be made on Monday.