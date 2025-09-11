x
Movie News

Kishkindhapuri is a great theatrical experience – BSS

Published on September 11, 2025

Kishkindhapuri is a great theatrical experience – BSS
Kishkindhapuri is a great theatrical experience – BSS

Kishkindhapuri starring Action Hulk Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Anupama Parameswaran is gearing up for a grand release tomorrow. The movie has strong buzz and anticipation with trailer, teaser gaining huge applause. Makers conducted pre-release event last night with Anil Ravipudi, Buchi Babu Sana and Sushmita Konidela as special guests.

Blockbuster director Anil Ravipudi stated that from 8 years he has been a best friend of producer Sahu Garapati and even though he is scared about horror films, he will watch Kishkindhapuri. He congratulated entire team for their hard work and commitment for bringing such stunning visuals on to the big screens.

Buchi Babu Sana stated that he is happy to see confidence smiles from director Koushik Pegallapati, producer Sahu Garapati and Bellamkonda Sreenivas, Anupama Parameswaran. He stated that their smiles and confidence indicates that movie is going to be a huge success.

Bellamkonda Sreenivas stated that he got impressed by the narration of Koushik and he is happy that he brought it on big screens. He stated that movie is to be enjoyed in packed houses and he is confident that it will be a huge blockbuster. He remarked that he had dedicated his life for films and he will keep working hard to entertain audiences with diverse scripts and deliver great cinematic experiences like Kishkindhapuri.

