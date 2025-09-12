x
Kishkindhapuri Movie Review

Published on September 12, 2025 by sankar

Telugu360 Rating: 2.25/5

Young actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas who has done mass films mostly is testing his luck with a horror thriller Kishkindhapuri. Horror genre is all about keeping the audience frightened and thrilled. Anupama Parameshwaran is the leading lady. Koushik is making his directorial debut with Kishkindhapuri and Shine Screens are the producers. Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas has made bold statements before the release and Kishkindhapuri is releasing today in theatres. Here is our review of the film:

Story:

There are a number of haunted houses in a village name Kishkindhapuri. There is a ghost in a house named ‘Suvarna Maya’. Anyone who enters this haunted house will get killed. Raghav (Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas) is a youngster who makes money by taking people to the haunted houses. After an unexpected incident, he takes a bunch to Suvarna Maya. A radio message conveys a message that everyone will get killed. As said, one after another gets killed. The rest of Kishkindhapuri is all about the ghost, the relation between the radio and the haunted house and the reason for the deaths. Watch the film to know about Kishkindhapuri.

Analysis:

Though Kishkindhapuri is a horror film, it is set in new premises. A radio station with a haunted voice and the secret behind the voice forms the story of Kishkindhapuri. The film starts with a crime and Kishkindhapuri starts on a strong note. Then comes the hero introduction, a duet song with the heroine and it takes some time for the director to take the audience into the story. The monkey fight was well designed but it has no relation with the plot of the film. The director may have used it to justify the title Kishkindhapuri. The real story unfolds after Raghava and his team enters the haunted house Suvarna Maya.

Raghava investigating about the deaths in the haunted house and his hunt for the real reasons are narrated in a gripping manner. The interval bang is decent and there are no complaints in the first half of the film. It ends on a passable note. For a film like Kishkindhapuri, the second half is quite crucial. The flashback episode of the ghost should have a strong reason along with an emotional touch and these went missing. The flashback episode is quite lengthy and it leaves the audience in confusion.

Anupama Parameshwaran’s hospital episode is well shot and the double action of Sai Sreenivas continues to keep the audience on the edge of their seat. The climax portions aren’t gripping and the film ends on an ok note. The director takes the film conveniently without taking the logic. The emotional episode of mother is decent and it should have been placed during the pre-climax.

Performances:

Kishkindhapuri is a new genre for Bellamkonda Sreenivas who has majorly done mass films. He did his part well and he was very good in the double action episodes. Anupama Parameshwaran’s role is quite routine and she excelled in the hospital episode. She has done her part well. Hyper Adhi’s comedy is not appealing, it is quite normal. All the other actors are good.

Kishkindhapuri is a strong film technically. The visuals are grand and the team has worked a lot on the VFX work. The set of Suvarna Maya is well erected. The background score of Kishkindhapuri is the major highlight of the film and some of the scenes will haunt the audience because of the impressive score. The songs will not get registered with the audience. Director Koushik tried to attempt a new story in the horror genre but he left the audience confused throughout the second half of the film. Attempting a mystery for a horror film is a new attempt but he could not balance them. Some of the horror effects and a couple of twists in Kishkindhapuri are impressive and the rest of the film offers nothing.

Telugu360 Rating: 2.25/5

