Kishkindhapuri, Shot In Real Haunted House: BSS

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas’ upcoming film Kishkindhapuri has made a strong impression with every piece of promotional material released so far. The actor is optimistic that, just like his previous thriller hit Rakshasudu, Kishkindhapuri will also resonate well with female audiences.

BSS shares that he has never come across a horror film with such a compelling narrative. “I’ve always been a fan of horror films. I enjoyed movies like Kanchana, which was made under our own production house. Even during my teenage years, I was fascinated by the genre. I’m confident that teenage audiences will enjoy this one too. Kishkindhapuri is a perfect blend of horror and mystery,” he said.

As showcased in the promos, a radio station plays a key role in the story. “For the film, we built a special set for Suvarna Maya Radio Station. We also shot in a real haunted house, an old, abandoned building. Later, we helped the owners construct a new structure in its place,” the actor revealed.

Bellamkonda Sreenivas, who has already seen the film, believes that Kishkindhapuri will deliver a thrilling experience, especially when watched in a packed theatre.