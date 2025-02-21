x
Home > Movie News

Kissik Master For Virat Karrna’s Nagabandham

Published on February 21, 2025 by nymisha

Kissik Master For Virat Karrna’s Nagabandham

Young hero Virat Karrna is playing a larger-than-life character in his second film Nagabandham, directed by Abhishek Nama. With a stellar first look already out, the film has movie buffs buzzing with enthusiasm.

Currently being filmed at Nanak Ram Guda Ramanaidu Studios, a grand and high-energy song sequence featuring Virat Karrna, Nabha Natesh, and Aishwarya Meenon is being shot. A custom-built, massive set has been crafted for this song.

The music for Nagabandham is composed by Abhe, who has composed a powerful track featuring vocals from Kala Bhairava, Anurag Kulkarni, and Mangli. With dynamic choreography by Ganesh Acharya and thrilling dance movements, this song is expected to be very special.

Ganesh Master is one of India’s most renowned dance choreographers, with his work on the songs from Pushpa and Pushpa 2 such as Oo Antava and Kissik songs earning widespread acclaim across the country. His choreography for the dance number in Nagabandham is also expected to attract extra anticipation to the film.

Nagabandham’s storyline takes inspiration from sacred myths and recent discoveries of hidden treasures at famous temples like Padmanabhaswamy and Puri Jagannath. The narrative is set to explore spiritual adventures while protecting sacred sites, blending action and mysticism in a truly groundbreaking way.

The movie will have a Pan India release.

