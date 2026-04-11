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KKR Kamsahamnida Song: Varun Tej Rocks with his charm

Published on April 11, 2026 by swathy

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KKR Kamsahamnida Song: Varun Tej Rocks with his charm

Korean Kanakaraju starring Mega Prince Varun Tej has been one of the most anticipated cross-culture horror comedies in Telugu Cinema. Ritika Nayak is playing the leading lady role in this Merlapaka Gandhi directorial produced by UV Creations.

The makers have now released the first single, Kamsahamnida, composed by S Thaman and sung by Sid Sriram. After a gap, Thaman and Sriram combination is back with an absolute banger melody. The Korean and BTS fascination of the leading lady is well translated to the screen by the makers.

Varun Tej with his charm and massy look, graceful dance moves make this song his own. His chemistry with Ritika Nayak and his charming ways to please her, his body language as a roughtain, all work like magic. Visually, the song is pleasing on eye and it intrigues audiences to watch further about the leading pair.

Satya’s few comic expressions are also integrated well to keep the vibe fun and youthful. Overall, the song increases buzz and positive vibe for the film further. Korean Kanakaraju feels like a big winner for Varun Tej at the box office, this Summer.

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