Home > Politics

Knight Frank report gives big boost to Hyderabad real estate

Published on January 7, 2026 by swathy

The popular real estate analytics and consultancy firm Knight Frank has given a big boost to Hyderabad real estate sector with its encouraging annual report about the city. In its flagship report, Knight Frank India highlighted how Hyderabad’s real estate sector has seen very positive growth in the office space segment, even as fear and anxiety are gripping cities across the globe due to various global issues.

According to Knight Frank India’s ‘Real Estate: Office and Residential Market, July-December 2025 (H2 2025)’ report, Hyderabad’s office space market closed 2025 on a positive note, as 11.4 mn sq ft annual transactions were done, registering a 10 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth. At a time when Revanth Reddy Sarkar is facing severe criticism over various initiatives relating to Hyderabad, Knight Frank’s report gives a big relief to the Hyderabad real estate sector.

The highlight of Hyderabad real estate sector is, it has surpassed even cities like Delhi, National Capital Region (NCR), Mumbai, Chennai and others in the office space segment. The only city in India which witnessed better growth than Telangana capital city is, India’s Silicon valley Bengaluru. In spite of several infrastructure issues, Bengaluru continued its dominance as the largest office space market with 28 mn sq ft space acquired by the companies.

While there have been hiccups in the residential segment, Hyderabad office space segment witnessed encouraging growth, giving a big boost to the city’s economy. The year 2025 witnessed the second highest growth. The year 2019 was the only year which saw better growth than 2025.

The reason for the positive growth story of Hyderabad real estate sector is, Global Capability Centres (GCCs) have emerged as the main demand creators, accounting for 50 percent of total leasing compared to 38 percent in the previous year. The strategic commitments from MNC like Goldman Sachs, ServiceNow, Charles Schwab Corporation, Warner Bros. Discovery, Randstad and others led to the increase in office space occupation in Hyderabad.

