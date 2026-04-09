KOKA Begins Music Promotions With A Quirky Twist

Korean Kanakaraju is Varun Tej’s next film which is directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, touted as an Indo Korean Horror Comedy, the film has generated ample amount of buzz with its fun promotional videos and title glimpse.

The team has begun its musical promotions today with an innovative and entertaining move, unveiling a quirky banter video that is already grabbing attention online.

Featuring Varun Tej along with director Merlapaka Gandhi and music composer S. Thaman, the video stands out for its light-hearted satire and engaging conversations. Their effortless chemistry adds a refreshing charm to the announcement video.

The highlight of the video is the reveal of the first single name, ‘Kamsahamnida’, a Korean term meaning “thank you”. The unique title itself has sparked curiosity among audiences.

Adding further weight, the song is sung by Sid Sriram, known for delivering soulful chartbusters. The track is scheduled for release on April 11 for which lyrics are written by Kasarla Shyam

With a proven composer-singer combination and a creative promotional strategy, the makers are confident that ‘Kamsahamnida’ will strike a chord with listeners and emerge as a major hit.