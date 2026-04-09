x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
View all stories
Home > Movie News

#KOKA Begins Music Promotions With A Quirky Twist

Published on April 9, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Chiru, Bobby, KVN’s Film Set For Spectacular Launch
image
#KOKA Begins Music Promotions With A Quirky Twist
image
Ram Charan pushes Peddi Special Song
image
Dacoit: No Premieres and No Spoilers
image
Copyright Suit over Dhurandhar Team

#KOKA Begins Music Promotions With A Quirky Twist

Korean Kanakaraju is Varun Tej’s next film which is directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, touted as an Indo Korean Horror Comedy, the film has generated ample amount of buzz with its fun promotional videos and title glimpse.

The team has begun its musical promotions today with an innovative and entertaining move, unveiling a quirky banter video that is already grabbing attention online.

Featuring Varun Tej along with director Merlapaka Gandhi and music composer S. Thaman, the video stands out for its light-hearted satire and engaging conversations. Their effortless chemistry adds a refreshing charm to the announcement video.

The highlight of the video is the reveal of the first single name, ‘Kamsahamnida’, a Korean term meaning “thank you”. The unique title itself has sparked curiosity among audiences.

Adding further weight, the song is sung by Sid Sriram, known for delivering soulful chartbusters. The track is scheduled for release on April 11 for which lyrics are written by Kasarla Shyam

With a proven composer-singer combination and a creative promotional strategy, the makers are confident that ‘Kamsahamnida’ will strike a chord with listeners and emerge as a major hit.

Next Chiru, Bobby, KVN’s Film Set For Spectacular Launch Previous Ram Charan pushes Peddi Special Song
else

TRENDING

image
Chiru, Bobby, KVN’s Film Set For Spectacular Launch
image
#KOKA Begins Music Promotions With A Quirky Twist
image
Ram Charan pushes Peddi Special Song

Latest

image
Chiru, Bobby, KVN’s Film Set For Spectacular Launch
image
#KOKA Begins Music Promotions With A Quirky Twist
image
Ram Charan pushes Peddi Special Song
image
Dacoit: No Premieres and No Spoilers
image
Copyright Suit over Dhurandhar Team

Most Read

image
Jagan Threats to ABN Radha Krishna and Chandrababu Naidu
image
Vijay’s TVK To Reshape Tamil Nadu Poll Dynamics ?
image
Instagram Subscriptions: What Are You Really Paying For?

Related Articles

Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses