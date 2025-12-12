Kolikapudi vs Kesineni: Rivalry Reignites

Kolikapudi Srinivas. Once known primarily for his presence during the Amaravati capital protests, he was later brought into the political mainstream when the TDP awarded him the Tiruvuru Assembly ticket. He won with significant support, but the months that followed turned him into one of the most unpredictable figures in the party.

His ongoing friction with Vijayawada MP Kesineni Chinni resurfaced sharply today after a series of provocative WhatsApp status messages. Srinivas posted comments questioning the conduct of local leaders aligned with the MP, accusing them of exploiting party structures for personal enrichment. His pointed remarks, framed through sharp rhetorical questions and bold comparisons, immediately stirred tension among TDP cadres in the NTR district.

The rivalry between the two leaders is not new. Tiruvuru falls under the Vijayawada Lok Sabha constituency, and both leaders have clashed often over influence and organisational control. Their earlier confrontation had even reached the party’s central leadership, which intervened and attempted to restore peace. Yet their relationship has remained strained, and today’s digital outburst shows that the underlying hostility has not eased.

The renewed rift has once again exposed internal turbulence within the local TDP unit. As both camps dig in, party loyalists are concerned that repeated infighting could overshadow governance and weaken the party ahead of future political battles.