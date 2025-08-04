Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy Sharpens Stand Against CM Revanth Reddy: A Growing Rift Inside Telangana Congress?

The internal friction within the Telangana Congress is becoming more visible by the day, with senior leader Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy intensifying his criticism of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. What initially seemed like isolated disagreements has now transformed into a consistent pattern of opposition, signalling a deeper political rift.

Sources close to Komatireddy reveal that his exclusion from the state Cabinet remains a significant point of contention. The Bhuvanagiri leader has reportedly grown firm in his belief that Revanth Reddy was solely responsible for blocking his ministerial berth. In recent weeks, Komatireddy has sent clear signals that he aligns with anti-Revanth forces within the party.

Even when broader attacks are made by the Congress on opposition parties like BRS or BJP, Komatireddy appears more focused on countering Revanth’s statements, often being the first to respond with a public rebuttal.

Revanth’s “10-Year CM” Statement Sparks Fresh Clash

One of the flashpoints was CM Revanth Reddy’s recent assertion that he would continue in power for a decade, a remark Komatireddy mocked and dismissed as premature and unrealistic. This counterattack further exposed the rift brewing inside the Congress camp.

Now, Social Media Journalists Become the Battleground

Komatireddy sided with social media journalists, publicly countering Revanth Reddy’s remarks at a media event. A couple of days earlier, the Chief Minister had lashed out at unregulated individuals claiming to be journalists on social platforms, criticizing their conduct and credibility. His comments went viral, with a significant portion of the media fraternity supporting him.

But Komatireddy took a different stance. Without naming Revanth directly, he tweeted in support of digital journalists, stating that social media plays a key role in voicing public sentiment and that it shouldn’t be discredited or dismissed.

ప్ర‌జ‌ల కోసం సామాజిక బాధ్య‌త‌తో ప‌నిచేస్తున్న సోష‌ల్ మీడియాను పాల‌కులు గౌర‌వించాలే త‌ప్ప‌ అవ‌మానించ‌డం స‌బ‌బు కాదు. తెలంగాణ స‌మాజ‌ ఆకాంక్ష‌ల మేర‌కు సోష‌ల్ మీడియా మొద‌ట్నుంచి త‌న శ‌క్తి కొద్దీ ప‌నిచేస్తూనే ఉంది. నిబ‌ద్ద‌త‌తో ప‌నిచేసే సోష‌ల్ మీడియా జ‌ర్న‌లిస్టుల‌కు నా మ‌ద్ద‌తు… — Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy (@rajgopalreddy_K) August 4, 2025

This public support from Komatireddy surprised many people — especially because some of the same social media influencers he’s now backing had earlier made rude comments about him and his brother. At that time, it was actually Congress party’s own social media team who came to their defense. But now, it looks like Rajgopal Reddy is ready to even move away from his own party’s digital team, just to take a stand against Revanth Reddy.

Political Strategy or Open Rebellion?

Many political observers believe Komatireddy’s actions are part of a calculated strategy and positioning himself as a counterweight to the Chief Minister within the Congress. His focus remains firmly on opposing Revanth Reddy.

As Telangana politics heat up ahead of future elections, this internal Congress feud could have serious implications not just for governance but also for party unity. Whether the high command intervenes or chooses to let the power struggle play out remains to be seen.

For now, one thing is clear: Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy is no longer holding back and his battle isn’t with the opposition, but with his own Chief Minister.