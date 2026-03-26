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Home > Movie News

Kona Venkat Trolled for his Words

Published on March 26, 2026 by swathy

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Kona Venkat Trolled for his Words

Top writer Kona Venkat is a part of several blockbuster films in Telugu cinema. He even co-produced several films. He co-produced Band Melam after a long gap. During the pre-release event, Kona Venkat was super confident and he asked the audience not to watch his upcoming films written by him if Band Melam fails to impress the audience. The film released today and it was badly rejected by the audience. Right from the script to the narration, everything is outdated and boring. Even the film failed to register decent openings.

Kona Venkat is the key writer in Bobby Kolli’s team and his next film features Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role. The shoot commences next month. With Kona Venkat’s comments viral all over and Band Melam receiving poor response from the audience, Mega fans are trolling Kona Venkat. He is criticized for his poor work and his over-confidence on the film. He is also trolled badly across social media for his statements. Kona Venkat hasn’t delivered success as a solo writer and he is a supportive writer for several Telugu films.

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Kona Venkat Trolled for his Words
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