Home > Politics

Konda Surekha statement is an eye-opener on corrupt Indian politics

Published on May 16, 2025 by swathy

Konda Surekha statement is an eye-opener on corrupt Indian politics

konda surekha

Telangana Forests Environment and Endowments Minister Konda Surekha has made a statement which is now going viral all over. The senior Minister, who is known for outspokenness, expressed that Ministers take money (she literally used the word ‘money’) to clear files.

She made these comments while laying foundation for a govt junior college building being built by CSR funds of Aurobindo Pharma company in Warangal. She stressed, instead of taking money for clearing files, she is asking companies to fund social service initiatives through CSR.

Owing to the controversial and self-damaging nature of Konda Surekha’s comments, Opposition parties BRS and BJP jumped into action. Leaders like BRS working president KT Rama Rao, Union Minister of Coal and Mines Kishan Reddy and others alleged that Konda Surekha has exposed how corrupt Telangana Ministers are openly.

After her comments have gone viral, Konda Surekha issued a clarification that her statement was twisted.

While the blame game is set to continue, one important aspect in this issue is, Konda Surekha has indeed spoken truth and revealed the dirty side of Indian politics.

Everyone knows how corrupt Indian politicians and officials are and how crony capitalism is breeding corruption unabashedly. So instead of trying to troll Konda Surekha, it would be better, if concerned citizens and intellectuals, debate on how to clean up politics and decrease corruption.

It is an open secret that Ministers and officials from higher-ups to bottom level, have fixed percentages to clear files. This immoral and unlawful practice is now existing in all states irrespective of parties running the government. The only thing is, this unwritten rule is more powerful than the written Indian Constitution.

It’s high time, we all have a serious debate and effort to clean up corrupt Indian politics.

