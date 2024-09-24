Koratala Siva about making Devara in Two Parts

NTR’s upcoming film Devara is hitting the screens this Friday. NTR is in USA and he would attend the premiere in LA. The film’s director Koratala Siva interacted with the media to share the updates of Devara. “The story has to be told in four hours and I felt that it should be told in two parts. It is then we took a call on making it in two installments. Devara is not the script I narrates to Allu Arjun. That was a different one. There is no pressure of Acharya debacle on me. I worked with more responsibility for Devara” told Koratala Siva.

“I have no differences with Megastar Chiranjeevi garu. Days after the release of Acharya, he called me and infused confidence on my bounce back. Some words were highlighted and it was speculated across media” told Koratala Siva. Devara is carrying huge expectations and the film hits the screens on September 27th. Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady and Anirudh is the music composer.