Kotamreddy to Anam: Expose Me and I’ll Expose You

The political temperature in Nellore has shot up after Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy hit back strongly at YSRCP leader Anam Venkata Kumar Reddy’s personal remarks. Dismissing allegations that he once borrowed ₹100 for milk expenses, Kotamreddy said, “Yes, I did. We were not born in palaces. We lived in Hyderabad on meagre means, but over time I built businesses in real estate and contracts. That is not a crime. If I was involved in shady deals, why didn’t Jagan act against me?” His words carried both defiance and a warning.

On the parole row surrounding rowdy-sheeter Srikanth, Kotamreddy clarified that though he and another MLA had given recommendation letters, the Home Department had ignored them. He reminded that even senior YSRCP leaders had written similar letters in the past. “From now, I will never recommend parole for anyone,” he declared, seeking to put the controversy to rest.

But his strongest attack was reserved for Anam. “If you drag my personal life into politics, I will expose the murders, sand deals and real estate scams you ran between 2004 and 2014,” he thundered. Kotamreddy reminded that despite his long fight against Jagan, no case was ever filed against him. “We have restrained ourselves because Chandrababu and Lokesh told us not to indulge in revenge. But don’t mistake silence for weakness. If you provoke me, the reply will be tenfold.”

In Nellore’s charged politics, Kotamreddy’s words sound less like a defence and more like a battle cry.