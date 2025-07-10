x
Kothapallilo Okappudu Trailer: Rural romantic entertainer

Published on July 10, 2025 by swathy

Kothapallilo Okappudu Trailer: Rural romantic entertainer

Rana Daggubati is a highly enterprising personality who believes in giving talented individuals a big platform. He is now presenting C/O Kancherapalem, Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya producer Paruchuri Praveena’s directorial debut, Kothapallilo Okappudu. The movie teaser as already impressed many with its fun tone.

The movie trailer has been released today and it promises a highly interesting debate about faith and blind beliefs in rural areas. The rural romantic entertainer revolves around a stage dancer, who is in love with a girl. She is being dragged into a spiritual ritual due to blind beliefs of villagers.

He has to launch a fight against them and even God, to unite with love of his life. The trailer increases our curiosity about the movie and the performances all the actors stand out. Paruchuri Praveena is able to bring out realisitc flavor to the tale while keeping it funny and bringing the innocent humor from characters.

Vijay Unni’s BGM adds a layer of intensity aptly to the proceedings. Mani Sharma has scored songs for the film. Paruchuri Gopala Krishna and Paruchuri Praveena have produced the film. The movie is releasing on 18th July with a great promise to entertain audiences with a content driven rural romantic entertainer.

Next Rashmika Mandanna turns Antagonist for Allu Arjun? Previous Karthi’s next action biggie is titled Marshal
